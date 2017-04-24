Higher prices help lift PepsiCo's sales

Higher prices helped lift PepsiCo's sales in the first quarter, as the maker of Doritos, Gatorade and Quaker worked on transforming its lineup of products to keep up with changing tastes. Sales for the North America Beverages and Frito-Lay North America segment both climbed 2 percent in the quarter, as pricing offset a decline in volume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.