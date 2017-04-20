Heineken fights Hungarian attack over communist star symbol
That's what's happening in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling party has filed a bill to ban the vintage red-star logo featured on products including the beermaker's iconic green bottles. Accusing Amsterdam-based Heineken NV of bullying a small, partly ethnic-Hungarian owned brewer in neighbouring Romania after the Dutch company won a patent dispute there, the government in Budapest is pushing for fines and even jail time for anyone selling products featuring totalitarian symbols.
