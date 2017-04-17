Health insurer UnitedHealth revenue rises 9.4 pct

UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 9.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business. The company, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said net earnings attributable rose to $2.17 billion, or $2.23 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.61 billion or $1.67 per share, a year earlier.

