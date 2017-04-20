Happy Hours For Liquor Stocks As Newest 'Mad Men' Lift Vintage Beverages
Pushed by two decades of relentless marketing by the alcohol industry, liquor is replacing beer as America's adult beverage of choice. Not only are members of the Millennial generation, the nation's largest population cohort , entering prime drinking age, but they're insisting upon premium liquor brands that yield higher profits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|49 min
|andet1987
|2
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC