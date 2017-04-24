Ground search called off for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop

Gerry was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 184th overall pick in the fifth round of t... -- The Cincinnati Bengals selected Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 48th overall pick amid major charact... -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday night that its website will be updated to match the Trump administration's views on issues like climate ch... Tune in to HBO on Saturday to watch 2017 Rock Hall induction ceremony with Journey, Yes, ELO, Pearl Jam and more The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place earlier this month in Brooklyn, New York, and now you can watch an HBO special featuring highlights from ... -- Fyre Festival organizers are still trying to explain what happened around their luxury concert event that was planned for this weekend in the Bahamas but postpon... -- Shannen ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.