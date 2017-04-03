Corona maker Constellation's quarterly revenue rises 5.5 pct
Constellation Brands Inc, the no. 3 U.S. beer company, reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its beers such as Ballast Point and Corona.
