Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,309 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar '17
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC