Constellation Brands: High Growth, Hi...

Constellation Brands: High Growth, High Margin With Low Valuations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

A great deal has changed for Constellation Brands since our last article in October 2016 or should we say, since the US elections of November. For a US company that is producing 25 million hectoliters of beer in Nava Brewery nearby the U.S. border and for which Hispanic consumers represent 40% of U.S. sales, it cannot cope well with President Trump policy on building a wall with Mexico and deporting Mexicans from the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr 12 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar 31 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC