Cognac category needs innovation at VS level - Pernod Ricard
The head of marketing for dark spirits at Pernod Ricard 's UK unit has called for more innovation around entry-level Cognac. Speaking at the UK launch of the firm's Martell VS Single Distillery expression yesterday, Magin Trewhella said the industry needs to work harder to attract new consumers.
