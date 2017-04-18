Coca-Cola in North Korea? It's (usually not) the Real Thing
In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017, photo, a can of Air Koryo cola, produced by Air Koryo, the country's flagship airline which recently introduced its own brand of cola on flights to and from Beijing is seen in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC