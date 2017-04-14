Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE)...

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

Media stories about Coca-Cola European Partners plc have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time.

