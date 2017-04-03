Coca-Cola beverages are poisonous, Nigerian judge rules

Coca-Cola drinks clearly aren't healthy - but one Nigerian judge recently ruled them poisonous. The lawsuit over Coca-Cola beverages made in a Nigerian factory said the sugary drinks had levels of sunset yellow food dye and benzoic acid, both carcinogens , that were too high and could be harmful when combined with vitamin C. Coca-Cola claims there's no scientific basis for the ruling.

