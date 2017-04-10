Clinton lauds free NY tuition plan as a progressive first

In this photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton applauds as Gov. Cuomo speaks from the podium at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Clinton joined Cuomo on Wednesday for a ceremonial bill signing of the state's new scholarship for poor and middle-class students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.