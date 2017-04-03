Budweiser Clydesdales Debut On April 7, 1933

Today, of course, is known by many names: National Beer Day, Beer is Back Day, Legal Beer Day, Brew Year's Day, and New Beer's Day. And that's because while the repeal of the 18th Amendment wouldn't be ratified until December 5, 1933, the Cullen-Harrison Act took effect on April 7, 1933, having been enacted by Congress on March 21 of the same year.

