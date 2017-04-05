Billionaire Warren Buffet becomes face of Coke in China
The likeness of billionaire Warren Buffett is gracing Cherry Coke cans in China, where the company's largest investor enjoys a legendary reputation. Coca-Cola announced over the weekend that a grinning cartoon portrait of the American business magnate would adorn cans and bottles of his favourite flavour after it was introduced in the country on March 10. Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett's investment firm, is Coca-Cola's biggest shareholder with a 9.3 percent stake valued at about $17 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|3 hr
|andet1987
|2
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC