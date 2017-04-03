Beverage industry attorney argues that Philly soda tax is illegal
An attorney for consumers, restaurants and beverage industry groups asked Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court on Wednesday to strike down Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, saying it violates a state law that limits the city's taxing authority, among other laws. The 1932 law known as the Sterling Act was passed by the General Assembly to give the city its own taxing authority -- but also to specifically prohibit Philadelphia from taxing anything already taxed by the state.
