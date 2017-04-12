Better Buy: The Coca-Cola Co. vs. Philip Morris International
Coca-Cola's diverse portfolio of beverages and PMI's iconic Marlboro cigarettes often hold up well through recessions and market crashes. However, consumption of soda and cigarettes has declined over the past few decades due to a global market shift toward healthier diets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|21 hr
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar '17
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC