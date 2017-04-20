Attorneys argue over soda tax before Commonwealth Court
An attorney for consumers, restaurants and beverage industry groups asked Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court to strike down Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, saying it violates a state law that limits the city's taxing authority, among other laws. The 1932 law passed by the General Assembly gives the city taxing authority - but also specifically prohibits it from taxing anything already taxed by the state.
