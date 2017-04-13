Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Plans S...

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $2.12

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.12 per share on Thursday, May 25th.

