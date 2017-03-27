ACA Repeal and Replace: Lots of Plans but No Plan B
Failure of the House to vote on the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare has made the healthcare market an unpredictable sector, particularly for insurers, and the shares of UnitedHealth , Aetna , Cigna , Anthem and Humana all slid in the days after Republican leaders realized their bill didn't have the votes to pass and pulled the bill from the House floor March 24.
