Wine Enthusiast Media Launches Beverage Industry Enthusiast

Bringing Wine Enthusiast 's unique voice to the platform, Beverage Industry Enthusiast is poised to be the go-to online news resource for the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring exclusive "5 Questions" video content from industry luminaries, the inaugural video spotlights Stephanie Gallo, Vice President and Director of Marketing for E & J Gallo Winery , and offers members of the trade an opportunity to continue the conversation further via social channels.

