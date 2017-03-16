Why This Major Beer Brand Is Targetin...

Why This Major Beer Brand Is Targeting Women

That's the goal of its recent Lime-A-Rita brand makeover with an entire line of drinks, as well as pop-art-inspired packaging and marketing, that the company is targeting explicitly toward women. "Lime-A-Rita has seen steady growth in its popularity among women since its introduction in 2012, with females currently representing 65% of our consumer base," the senior director for Lime-A-Rita, Selena Kalvaria, told The Motley Fool in an email.

