Was Lou Reed A Lot More Jewish Than We Thought He Was?
Lou Reed's archives are headed to the New York Public Library, courtesy of Reed's widow, performance artist Laurie Anderson. There are already two display cases of items on view in the lobby of the library's main branch at 42nd Street, where Reed scholars or the merely curious can read the handwritten lyrics to the song, called "Tatters"; a typed contract rider from 1973, whose biggest demand is that a case of Coca-Cola be provided in his dressing room; letters to Reed from Paul McCartney and Martin Scorsese, and the "R" page from Reed's high school yearbook.
