Utah set to enact lowest U.S. drunken-driving limit
Utah Governor Gary Herbert said on Thursday he will sign a law setting the blood alcohol limit for drunken driving at 0.05, the lowest threshold in the United States, over strong objections from the restaurant and beverage industry. The proposal would lower the predominantly Mormon state's blood-alcohol limit from 0.08, currently the standard across all U.S. states, to 0.05 as of Dec. 30, 2018, to try to improve road safety in the state.
