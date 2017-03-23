Update on HEINEKEN Acquisition of Punch Taverns Portfolio
Heineken N.V. announced on 15 December 2016 that, through HEINEKEN UK, it had agreed a back-to-back deal with Vine Acquisitions Limited to acquire Punch Taverns Holdco Limited comprising approximately 1,900 pubs across the UK . Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of the remaining Conditions set out in the scheme document published by Punch Taverns plc on 17 January 2017 including clearance from the Competition & Markets Authority .
