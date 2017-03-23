Update on HEINEKEN Acquisition of Pun...

Update on HEINEKEN Acquisition of Punch Taverns Portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Heineken N.V. announced on 15 December 2016 that, through HEINEKEN UK, it had agreed a back-to-back deal with Vine Acquisitions Limited to acquire Punch Taverns Holdco Limited comprising approximately 1,900 pubs across the UK . Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of the remaining Conditions set out in the scheme document published by Punch Taverns plc on 17 January 2017 including clearance from the Competition & Markets Authority .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes 11 hr USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar 17 DickEly3 1
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb 22 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb '17 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC