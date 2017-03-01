UPDATE 2-Weak Brazil beer sales hit Ambev earnings, shares down

Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by declining sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where it hopes for a rebound as economic conditions improve. The Sao Paulo-based subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV reported a 7.3 percent drop in Brazilian beer volumes in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, dragging net revenue in the country 9.7 percent lower and reducing Ambev's share of the beer market to 66.3 percent in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.