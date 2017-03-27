UPDATE 1-Tingyi profit slumps to 10-yr low, sees challenging year ahead

HONG KONG, March 27 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi Holding Corp said on Monday annual profit plunged 31 percent, hit by higher raw materials costs and a consumer shift towards healthier food and drinks. Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand of food and the Chinese partner of Starbucks Corp in ready-to-drink coffee and PepsiCo Inc in fruit juice, also said it expects the year ahead to be challenging.

