UnitedHealth Group Announces Extension of Exchange Offer to Acquire Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.
The exchange offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, has been extended until 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on Friday, March 24, 2017, unless further extended. All other terms and conditions of the exchange offer remain unchanged.
