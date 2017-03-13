UnitedHealth Group Announces Extensio...

UnitedHealth Group Announces Extension of Exchange Offer to Acquire Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.

14 hrs ago

The exchange offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, has been extended until 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on Friday, March 24, 2017, unless further extended. All other terms and conditions of the exchange offer remain unchanged.

