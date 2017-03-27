Trump administration ratchets up pressure on Venezuela

In this March 20, 2017 photo, a militia member stands guard next to a poster of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at a private bakery that was taken over by the government in Caracas, Venezuela. Within hours of the handover, the new storekeepers took down the Coca-Cola-sponsored sign outside and hung up photos of Maduro, Chavez and South American independence hero Simon Bolivar.

