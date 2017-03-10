Treasurera s office seeks public input on regulating alcoholic beverage industry
Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg created a seven-member advisory Alcohol Task Force in January to review the regulations and laws governing the alcohol industry in Massachusetts. This week the Alcohol Task Force launched a website to gather comments, suggestions, and recommendations on any law or regulation of the alcoholic beverages industry for the Task Force's review.
