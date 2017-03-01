Trading Place
Some of the world's most famous wineries are abandoning their own sales networks for one worldwide distributor - La Place de Bordeaux. As Roger Morris reports, for those who can get in, it's a win-win situation IN FEBRUARY 2004 , David Pearson has just been promoted to CEO of Opus One, moving across Highway 29 in Napa Valley from his previous position as vice president and general manager of the Robert Mondavi Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC