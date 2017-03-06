Tourism brand shake-up

Tourism brand shake-up

Manning River Times

Manning Valley Business Chamber president Jeremy Thornton says that "if the tourism and business sector is really passionate about the 'Manning Valley a naturally' brand then they need to make sure their voice is heard." Coca-Cola knows marketing, says Manning Valley Business Chamber president Jeremy Thornton, and he thinks MidCoast Council should look to its formula as it considers the future of its tourism marketing.

