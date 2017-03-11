The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Increased...

The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,516 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

