The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.
TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,612 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC