Table grape options under study in Willamette Valley

In this March 9, 2017, photo, Oregon State University researcher Amanda Vance evaluates table grape varieties that small farmers might want to grow at OSU's North Willamette Research and Extension Center, Aurora, Ore. less In this March 9, 2017, photo, Oregon State University researcher Amanda Vance evaluates table grape varieties that small farmers might want to grow at OSU's North Willamette Research and Extension Center, ... more This March 9, 2017, photo shows a table grape variety at OSU's North Willamette Research and Extension Center, Aurora, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.