Stop Targeting 'Millennials' -- They're Not a Single Demographic

I recently received an email from a consulting company that helps businesses recruit millennials. It said something like, "Do you know the largest span of the workforce -- one in three -- are millennials?" I did know that, actually, and the response I wanted to give was, and is: "Are you seriously telling me you have a silver-bullet strategy that you can use to catch the attention of one-third of the country?" According to Neil Howe and William Strauss , the researchers who originally coined the term "millennials," this generation spans birth years 1982 to 2004.

