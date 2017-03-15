Soda wars: The UK's tax on sugary dri...

Soda wars: The UK's tax on sugary drinks is working

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Britain's new tax on sugary drinks won't come into effect for more than a year, but it's already working. The government announced the new tax in 2016 as part of an effort to reduce childhood obesity, projecting that it would raise 520 million in additional revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Wed YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb 22 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb 14 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC