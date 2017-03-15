Soda wars: The UK's tax on sugary drinks is working
Britain's new tax on sugary drinks won't come into effect for more than a year, but it's already working. The government announced the new tax in 2016 as part of an effort to reduce childhood obesity, projecting that it would raise 520 million in additional revenue.
