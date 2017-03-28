Selling water: Coke, Pepsi look to ma...

Selling water: Coke, Pepsi look to make water rain money

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

As bottled water surges in popularity, Coke, Pepsi and other companies are using celebrity endorsements, stylish packaging and fancy filtration processes like "reverse osmosis" to sell people on expanding variations of what comes out of the tap. They're also adding flourishes like bubbles, flavors or sweeteners that can blur the lines between what is water and what is soda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar 17 DickEly3 1
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb '17 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb '17 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC