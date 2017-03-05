Seeking 'blacker pastures' beyond Pittsburgh
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, my former boss, loves talking about his city's history. One of his favorite stories dates to 1965: Then-Mayor Ivan Allen worked with former Coca-Cola president Robert Woodruff to get the mostly white, entirely segregated corporate community to support a dinner in honor of Martin Luther King's Nobel Peace Prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Sat
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC