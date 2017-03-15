SC asks Vijay Mallya whether he truth...

SC asks Vijay Mallya whether he truthfully disclosed assets

Read more: The Indian Express

Vijay Mallya case: The bench on January 11 had granted three weeks to Mallya to file an affidavit in response to the plea of banks. The Supreme Court today put forth searching questions to liquor baron Vijay Mallya on the disclosure of his assets to the court.

