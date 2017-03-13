San Miguel To Gain Further From Infra...

San Miguel To Gain Further From Infrastructure Projects

San Miguel Corp stands to continue its strong growth by taking advantage of substantial infrastructure projects announced by the Philippines Government. The largest company in the Philippines by sales is very well-diversified with divisions covering many areas of economic activity.

