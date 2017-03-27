Pernod raised prices in UK in March due to Brexit
Pernod Ricard raised the prices of its spirits in Britain in March to protect margins against a slide in the pound stemming from the country's vote to leave the European Union. Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo and the owners of Irish Distillers, did not detail the scope of the price hikes.
