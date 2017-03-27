Pernod hikes prices for Absolut vodka...

Pernod hikes prices for Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin after pound slump

Pernod Ricard, owner of popular alcohol brands including Absolut vodka, Jameson whiskey and Malibu rum, has hiked UK prices on its spirits and wines in order to counterbalance the effect of the pound's slump since the Brexit referendum and rising inflation. Prices were increased in March by an unspecified amount, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a presentation by Christian Porta, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard's Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America businesses.

