Pernod hikes prices for Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin after pound slump
Pernod Ricard, owner of popular alcohol brands including Absolut vodka, Jameson whiskey and Malibu rum, has hiked UK prices on its spirits and wines in order to counterbalance the effect of the pound's slump since the Brexit referendum and rising inflation. Prices were increased in March by an unspecified amount, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a presentation by Christian Porta, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard's Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar 17
|DickEly3
|1
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb '17
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC