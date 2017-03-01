PepsiCo collaborates on bio-based compostable film

PepsiCo, Inc. has entered an agreement with biotechnology company Danimer Scientific that includes development of Danimer's biodegradable film resins to meet the sustainable flexible packaging requirements of PepsiCo's global food and beverage business. The agreement builds on a long-standing relationship that has included the development of bio-based compostable packaging for PepsiCo's snack brands and will facilitate the expansion of Danimer Scientifics' NodaxTM PHA plant.

