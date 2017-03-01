PepsiCo collaborates on bio-based compostable film
PepsiCo, Inc. has entered an agreement with biotechnology company Danimer Scientific that includes development of Danimer's biodegradable film resins to meet the sustainable flexible packaging requirements of PepsiCo's global food and beverage business. The agreement builds on a long-standing relationship that has included the development of bio-based compostable packaging for PepsiCo's snack brands and will facilitate the expansion of Danimer Scientifics' NodaxTM PHA plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|20 hr
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC