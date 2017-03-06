PepsiCo, Coke India secure minor vict...

PepsiCo, Coke India secure minor victory as Tamil protests rage on

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Food Technology

The world's biggest softs drinks companies were given some respite this week from a furious protest against their products in Tamil Nadu when the state high court overturned a ban on one of their their local water sources. It will be seen as a small yet significant victory for PepsiCo India and its Coca-Cola counterpart after their co-packers were banned from using river water supplied in Tirunelveli District last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coca-Cola serves up gay-friendly ad 34 min Zoro Toro 7
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... 21 hr Kman10kman 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 4 ENRON Zionism 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb 22 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb 14 Lonnie 1
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC