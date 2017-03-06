PepsiCo, Coke India secure minor victory as Tamil protests rage on

The world's biggest softs drinks companies were given some respite this week from a furious protest against their products in Tamil Nadu when the state high court overturned a ban on one of their their local water sources. It will be seen as a small yet significant victory for PepsiCo India and its Coca-Cola counterpart after their co-packers were banned from using river water supplied in Tirunelveli District last year.

