Pepsi CEO to visit a Champsa as guest of KC
Chief Executive Officer of Pepsico Inc North America Albert P "Al" Carey will visit the Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championship for the first time when the event is held later this week. Carey, 64, will be guest of Kingston College, which, along with Jamaica College and Calabar, are the schools expected to dominate the boys' section.
