Paul Ryan "can't answer" how many people will lose insurance under Trumpcare
"I've been telling you 'why don't we wait, let it implode and let them take the blame, '" Trump told one of the people at the roundtable, before saying that's not the option he wants to pursue. Millions of Americans will experience major changes to their health coverage if both chambers of Congress pass the Republican health care bill that's now under consideration in the House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch...
|Mar 6
|Kman10kman
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC