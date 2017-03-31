Panera becomes first chain to label a...

Panera becomes first chain to label added sugar in beverages

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Panera Bread Co., vying with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to be the progressive vanguard in the restaurant industry, will become the first major chain to list the amount of added sugars of its fountain beverages. The company, which sells PepsiCo Inc. beverages at its roughly 2,100 locations across the U.S., aims to steer customers away from sugary drinks, saying they contribute to obesity and heart disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Fri CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar 17 DickEly3 1
News Philly Soda Tax Layoffs Begin; Press Doesn't Ch... Mar 6 Kman10kman 1
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) Feb '17 Heartbreak 101 5
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu... Feb '17 Lonnie 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC