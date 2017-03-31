Panera becomes first chain to label added sugar in beverages

Panera Bread Co., vying with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to be the progressive vanguard in the restaurant industry, will become the first major chain to list the amount of added sugars of its fountain beverages. The company, which sells PepsiCo Inc. beverages at its roughly 2,100 locations across the U.S., aims to steer customers away from sugary drinks, saying they contribute to obesity and heart disease.

