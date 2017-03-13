Nestle Waters North America To Pay $300,000 To Settle Sex Discrimination Lawsuit
Nestl Waters North America, a Stamford, Conn.-based division of Nestl Waters, the world's largest bottled water company, will pay $300,000 and furnish significant relief to resolve a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced yesterday. According to the lawsuit, Nestl violated federal anti-discrimination laws when it failed to select Dawn Bowers-Ferrara, a 20-year Nestl veteran finance and budgeting manager, to the position of Florida Zone business manager because of her gender.
