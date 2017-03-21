National Beverage Could Be A Major Beneficiary Of The Sugar Tax
Soda companies have been violently shaken by recently put into effect sugar taxes , and the mounting pressure is priming an industry-wide explosion. At the beginning of March, PepsiCo, Inc. announced the dismissal of at least 80 employees from its Philadelphia sites, where the city's new levy guzzled previously reliable revenue.
